Grin (GRIN) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $854,869.13 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,363.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00426659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00098384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.48 or 0.00734005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00589202 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00184896 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

