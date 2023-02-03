GSK plc (GSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 13th

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3404 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

GSK has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GSK to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

GSK Stock Up 0.4 %

GSK stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,535 ($18.96) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,555.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GSK by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in GSK by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 87,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

