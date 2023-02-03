Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,702. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

