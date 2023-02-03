Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.49. 28,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,608. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

