Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.55. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

