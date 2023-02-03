Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $6.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE HBI opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

