Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,800 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 592,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,008. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

