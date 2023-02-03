Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,749. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

