Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $233.65. 92,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,525. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

