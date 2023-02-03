Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 187,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 31,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.02. 5,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,134. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $70.02.

