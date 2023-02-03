Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

VSDA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. 4,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,749. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

