Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 508,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 213,639 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,840. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

