Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 2.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,558 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 247,240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,328 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37.

