Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,799,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.58. 525,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,066. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

