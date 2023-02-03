Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,799,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,066. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.03.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.