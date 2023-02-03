Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.92. The company had a trading volume of 92,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.