Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKW traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $100.17.

