HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Trading Up 4.7%

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 35,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 32,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

HBT Financial Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

