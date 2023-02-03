HC Wainwright Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Transcat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Transcat Stock Performance

TRNS opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $631.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.79. Transcat has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $86.51.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 95.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Transcat by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 41.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Transcat by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcat

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

