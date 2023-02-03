Head to Head Contrast: Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) & Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yunji and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -2.85% -0.15% -0.10% Hingham Institution for Savings 31.71% 14.76% 1.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Yunji and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.8% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Yunji shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Yunji has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yunji and Hingham Institution for Savings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $338.22 million 0.35 $20.71 million ($0.04) -13.75 Hingham Institution for Savings $118.31 million 5.65 $37.52 million $17.04 18.24

Hingham Institution for Savings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hingham Institution for Savings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Yunji on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

