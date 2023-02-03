Head-To-Head Review: Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma Mar and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma Mar N/A N/A N/A 5N Plus -5.18% -0.40% -0.14%

Risk and Volatility

Pharma Mar has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma Mar $271.91 million 4.54 $109.86 million N/A N/A 5N Plus $209.99 million 1.01 $3.11 million ($0.16) -14.93

This table compares Pharma Mar and 5N Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pharma Mar has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pharma Mar and 5N Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma Mar 0 0 1 0 3.00 5N Plus 0 1 1 0 2.50

5N Plus has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 88.33%. Given 5N Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Pharma Mar.

Summary

Pharma Mar beats 5N Plus on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs. The Diagnostics segment focuses in the development and marketing of diagnostic kits. The RNAi segment develops drugs with therapeutic activity based on reducing or silencing gene expression. The company was founded by José Maria Fernández de Sousa-Faro on April 30, 1986 and is headquartered in Colmenar Viejo, Spain.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc. engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, animal feed additive, catalytic and extractive, as well as various industrial materials. The company was founded by Jacques L’Écuyer and Marc Suys on June 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

