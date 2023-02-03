Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Trading Down 5%

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) shares were down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 8,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 170,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Heartland Express Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,525.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,525.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $198,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Heartland Express by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $2,094,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 100,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

