Hedera Price Reaches $0.0681 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $45.95 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00090288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00061532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00024649 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,270,154 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,045,655,063.642788 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06878648 USD and is up 7.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $56,583,360.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

