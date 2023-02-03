HedgeTrade Trading Up 1.6% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $34.21 million and approximately $402.77 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for about $0.0981 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.56 or 0.00426455 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.45 or 0.29087534 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00468197 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.