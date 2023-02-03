Hemenway Trust Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,787. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average is $101.78.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

