Hemenway Trust Co LLC Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 35.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

SYK traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $283.18. The company had a trading volume of 379,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,854. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.82 and a 200-day moving average of $226.50. The company has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

