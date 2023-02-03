Hemenway Trust Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 455.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 12.9% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Price Performance

RHHBY traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roche Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.