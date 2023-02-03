Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $14.35 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 1.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Novartis by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.15. 1,332,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

