Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Illumina by 9.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 12.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 31.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Illumina by 6.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.94. 409,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,744. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.67 and a 200 day moving average of $209.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.32.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

