Hemenway Trust Co LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 2.1% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.50. 3,464,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,094. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

