Hemenway Trust Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,781,000 after buying an additional 440,094 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Tower by 33.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $7.25 on Friday, reaching $220.14. The company had a trading volume of 720,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,688. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,721. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.06.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

