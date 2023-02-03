Hemenway Trust Co LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after buying an additional 1,354,781 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3,509.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 385,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after buying an additional 374,545 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1,454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 340,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $10,835,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,341,000 after purchasing an additional 218,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $666,598.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,777.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,610. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.26). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

