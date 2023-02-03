Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 563 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,403 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 872.3% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 37,599 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 33,732 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 82.9% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 31.3% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

NYSE:EOG traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $126.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,122. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

