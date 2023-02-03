Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 525,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,192,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.96 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $131.45. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

