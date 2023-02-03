Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $79.03 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

