Hennessy Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 74,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECPG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ECPG opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.44. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.64 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 28.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

