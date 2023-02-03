Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,757 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

