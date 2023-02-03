Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

