Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $296,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at $379,796,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $7,626,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,895,743.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,899 shares of company stock worth $81,448,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $176.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.42 and a 200-day moving average of $162.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

