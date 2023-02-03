Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.41.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

