Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRA opened at $24.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

