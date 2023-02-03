Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 89,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

