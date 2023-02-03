Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,869,000 after buying an additional 243,633 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,514,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,566,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after purchasing an additional 770,300 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,822,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,158,000 after purchasing an additional 879,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,032,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,230,000 after buying an additional 149,346 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

