Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.29-$9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.04-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.01 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.33 and its 200 day moving average is $227.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hershey has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,147,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hershey by 130.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hershey by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

