Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell Sells 27,413 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hess Stock Down 3.8 %

HES traded down $5.46 on Thursday, hitting $138.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,083. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $89.09 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.