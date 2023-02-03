Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell Sells 27,413 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hess Stock Down 3.8 %
HES traded down $5.46 on Thursday, hitting $138.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,083. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $89.09 and a 52-week high of $160.52.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
