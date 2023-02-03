Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Down 6.1%

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $140.78 and last traded at $140.97. Approximately 1,227,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,681,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,918 shares of company stock worth $31,453,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $34,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

