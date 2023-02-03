HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 150,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 133,548 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $10.18.
HH&L Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $526.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of HH&L Acquisition
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
Featured Articles
