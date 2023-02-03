HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 150,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 133,548 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $10.18.

HH&L Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $526.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter worth $130,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,464,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

