HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0243 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, HI has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $67.34 million and approximately $598,150.16 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02449408 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $496,721.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

