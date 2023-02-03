HitBTC Token Hits One Day Volume of $708,194.67 (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $708,194.67 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HitBTC Token has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One HitBTC Token token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HitBTC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.91 or 0.00424338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.85 or 0.28943163 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.77 or 0.00466201 BTC.

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HitBTC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HitBTC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.