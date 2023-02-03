Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) & GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Head to Head Analysis

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hologic and GE HealthCare Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hologic alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hologic $4.86 billion 4.28 $1.30 billion $5.12 16.49 GE HealthCare Technologies $18.34 billion 1.75 $2.25 billion N/A N/A

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hologic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.2% of Hologic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hologic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hologic and GE HealthCare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hologic 26.77% 31.85% 16.42% GE HealthCare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hologic and GE HealthCare Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hologic 0 8 7 0 2.47 GE HealthCare Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hologic presently has a consensus price target of $83.54, suggesting a potential downside of 1.07%. Given Hologic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hologic is more favorable than GE HealthCare Technologies.

Summary

Hologic beats GE HealthCare Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery. The Diagnostics segment consists of products used to aid in the screening and diagnosis of human diseases. The GYN Surgical segment involves the NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System, the MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System, and the Fluent Fluid Management System. The Skeletal Health segment covers the Horizon DXA and the Fluoroscan Insight FD mini C-arm. The company was founded by S. David Ellenbogen and Jay A. Stein in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.